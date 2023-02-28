Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives $21.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CERT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Activity at Certara

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $449,317,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

Certara Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 9,193.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81. Certara has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -599.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

About Certara

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

