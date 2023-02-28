Analysts Set Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Target Price at $179.41

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.41.
A number of research firms have issued reports on TM. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
Toyota Motor Stock Performance
Shares of TM stock opened at $136.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $186.00.
Toyota Motor Company Profile
Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.
