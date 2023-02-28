Analysts Set Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Target Price at $179.41

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.41.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TM. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM stock opened at $136.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $186.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 80.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

