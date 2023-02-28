10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives $52.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $92,682.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,438,891.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $92,682.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,438,891.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $83,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,948,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,928 shares of company stock valued at $235,312. 11.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 617.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after buying an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

TXG opened at $47.73 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 1.75.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $156.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.