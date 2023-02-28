Analysts Set Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Price Target at $55.75

Shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.75.

CDMGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. AlphaValue lowered Icade from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup downgraded Icade from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Icade from €55.00 ($58.51) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Icade from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDMGF opened at $52.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $41.75. Icade has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

