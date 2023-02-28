Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BNFT. KeyCorp lowered shares of Benefitfocus to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler set a $10.50 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $10.50 on Friday. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $362.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 1,893.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

