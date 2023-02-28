Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives $51.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSCO. Cowen raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 0.6 %

VSCO stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.42. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $58.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 178.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $5,381,007.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,002,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,814,668.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

