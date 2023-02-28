Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives $209.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.00.

CGEMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered Capgemini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Capgemini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Capgemini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Capgemini Stock Performance

CGEMY stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.40.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE engages in the provision of cloud, data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, software, and digital engineering and platforms. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rest of Europe; North America; France; the United Kingdom and Ireland; and Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.