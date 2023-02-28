Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 0.5 %
Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.98.
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.
