Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 90.7% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 839,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 399,531 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 23.6% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 292,333 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 290,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 58,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

