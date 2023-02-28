Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of RAVE stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.68. Rave Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 75.23%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.
