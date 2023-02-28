Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives $199.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nabors Industries from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,152,000 after purchasing an additional 136,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,173,000 after acquiring an additional 59,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,419,000 after acquiring an additional 36,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,222,000 after acquiring an additional 23,422 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after buying an additional 143,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

About Nabors Industries

NYSE:NBR opened at $151.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.78. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $92.66 and a fifty-two week high of $207.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.55.

(Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.