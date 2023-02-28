Brokerages Set Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) PT at $46.00

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in Unilever by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05. Unilever has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

