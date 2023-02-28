Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives GBX 4,530 Average Price Target from Analysts

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRKGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,530 ($54.66).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($57.92) to GBX 4,400 ($53.10) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($43.44) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 4,700 ($56.72) to GBX 4,500 ($54.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Intertek Group Stock Performance

ITRK opened at GBX 4,374 ($52.78) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,288.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,051.54. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,485 ($42.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,506 ($66.44). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,403.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61.

About Intertek Group

(Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

