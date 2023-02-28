Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives GBX 4,530 Average Price Target from Analysts

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,530 ($54.66).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($57.92) to GBX 4,400 ($53.10) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($43.44) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 4,700 ($56.72) to GBX 4,500 ($54.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

ITRK opened at GBX 4,374 ($52.78) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,288.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,051.54. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,485 ($42.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,506 ($66.44). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,403.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

