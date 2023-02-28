StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.
South Jersey Industries Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83.
About South Jersey Industries
South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.
