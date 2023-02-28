StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJIGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,465,000 after buying an additional 4,381,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,677,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,537,000 after buying an additional 298,243 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,260,000. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 2,322,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,534,000 after buying an additional 559,356 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,468,000 after buying an additional 52,646 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

