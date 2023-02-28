StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About South Jersey Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,465,000 after buying an additional 4,381,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,677,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,537,000 after buying an additional 298,243 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,260,000. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 2,322,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,534,000 after buying an additional 559,356 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,468,000 after buying an additional 52,646 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.