Brokerages Set Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Target Price at $9.72

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.72.

BKRIY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €9.50 ($10.11) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €7.90 ($8.40) to €8.40 ($8.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Bank of Ireland Group from €9.00 ($9.57) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance

Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

