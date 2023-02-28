Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Tuniu Stock Performance

NASDAQ TOUR opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. Tuniu has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.90.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 97.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tuniu Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOUR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tuniu during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tuniu during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Tuniu during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Tuniu by 1,140.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 139,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 127,806 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tuniu by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio includes organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

