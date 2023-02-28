Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.
NASDAQ TOUR opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. Tuniu has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.90.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 97.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter.
Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio includes organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.
