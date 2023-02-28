StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
LifeVantage Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ LFVN opened at $3.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.48 million, a PE ratio of -77.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $6.00.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. LifeVantage had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $53.66 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage
About LifeVantage
LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LifeVantage (LFVN)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.