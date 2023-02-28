StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ LFVN opened at $3.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.48 million, a PE ratio of -77.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. LifeVantage had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $53.66 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

About LifeVantage

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFVN. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in LifeVantage by 61.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the first quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.