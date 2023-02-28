DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DBVT. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.
DBV Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $263.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.26.
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
