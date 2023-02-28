DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DBVT. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBV Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $263.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DBV Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $18,525,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,258,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 7,064,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,809 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,593,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at $4,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.