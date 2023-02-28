Analysts Set Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Price Target at $29.13

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bally’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Insider Activity at Bally’s

In other Bally’s news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $10,735,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,589,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,330,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s

Bally’s Stock Up 6.6 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 13.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 1,556.8% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,272,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,422 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 22.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s in the second quarter worth $661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BALY opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $36.37.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

Further Reading

