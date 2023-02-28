Analysts Set KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) PT at $68.83

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KBCSY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KBC Group from €69.00 ($73.40) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €64.00 ($68.09) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €59.90 ($63.72) to €61.00 ($64.89) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($71.28) to €68.00 ($72.34) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

KBC Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.23.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of bank nsurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment focuses in the activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

