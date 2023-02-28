Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,100 ($13.27) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 850 ($10.26) to GBX 900 ($10.86) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Drax Group from GBX 1,175 ($14.18) to GBX 950 ($11.46) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Drax Group from GBX 700 ($8.45) to GBX 625 ($7.54) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 598 ($7.22) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Drax Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 748.29 ($9.03).

Shares of LON:DRX opened at GBX 634 ($7.65) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 661.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 632.50. Drax Group has a 1-year low of GBX 467.20 ($5.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 845.89 ($10.21). The stock has a market cap of £2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3,176.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 12.60 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,500.00%.

In other news, insider Andy Skelton acquired 6,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 637 ($7.69) per share, with a total value of £39,774.28 ($47,995.99). 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

