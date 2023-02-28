CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 2,300 ($27.75) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,370 ($28.60) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CVS Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.55) to GBX 2,300 ($27.75) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

CVS Group Price Performance

LON:CVSG opened at GBX 1,899 ($22.92) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,275.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. CVS Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,523 ($18.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,134 ($25.75). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,955.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,884.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

