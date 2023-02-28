Numis Securities Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Numis Securities restated their add rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 2,575 ($31.07) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,780 ($21.48) to GBX 1,700 ($20.51) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,327.43 ($28.09).

Admiral Group Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at GBX 2,218 ($26.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,015 ($36.38). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,182.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,111.57. The firm has a market cap of £6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,706.15, a PEG ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.24.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

