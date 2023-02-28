CVS Group’s (CVSG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,370 ($28.60) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CVSG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.55) to GBX 2,300 ($27.75) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($27.75) price target on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LON:CVSG opened at GBX 1,899 ($22.92) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5,275.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,955.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,884.78. CVS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,523 ($18.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,134 ($25.75).

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

