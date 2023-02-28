Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Hays (LON:HAS)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Hays (LON:HAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 160 ($1.93) target price on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.05) price target on shares of Hays in a research note on Friday.

Shares of HAS opened at GBX 118.40 ($1.43) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 121.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 117.44. Hays has a 12 month low of GBX 98.75 ($1.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 137.40 ($1.66). The firm has a market cap of £1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,315.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a GBX 0.95 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Hays’s payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

In other news, insider James Hilton bought 16,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £20,088 ($24,240.38). 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

