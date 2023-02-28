International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.65) price target on the stock.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.93) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.81) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 163.33 ($1.97).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

IAG opened at GBX 156.50 ($1.89) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,825.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 90.47 ($1.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 173.58 ($2.09). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 153.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 130.22.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

