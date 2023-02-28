Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Chemung Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Chemung Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $50.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $235.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.13. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $40.74 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 20.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemung Financial

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Thomas R. Tyrrell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $52,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,708.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 13,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

