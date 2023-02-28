Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VAC. Bank of America began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC opened at $152.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.81 and a 200-day moving average of $143.71. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 2.06. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $110.08 and a one year high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $412,439.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

