StockNews.com Upgrades Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SF stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.33 and a 200 day moving average of $60.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.29. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $73.92.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Institutional Trading of Stifel Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.9% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 72.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Featured Articles

