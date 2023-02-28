Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:WBS opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.29. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after buying an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,632,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,944,000 after buying an additional 1,690,140 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Further Reading

