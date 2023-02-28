U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on USB. UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.06.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The company has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.98.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

