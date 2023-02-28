Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 3,884,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $9,089,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,328,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,849,314.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,196,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

