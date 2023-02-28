Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amneal Pharmaceuticals
In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 3,884,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $9,089,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,328,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,849,314.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.
