Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $109.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.71 and a 200 day moving average of $86.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Guggenheim lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

In related news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,184 shares of company stock worth $11,285,478. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.