Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance
Shares of HZNP stock opened at $109.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.71 and a 200 day moving average of $86.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Guggenheim lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile
Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.