Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 23.48%. On average, analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.4 %

TD stock opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $82.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day moving average of $65.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.7081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 38.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 33.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

