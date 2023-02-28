Novanta (NOVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Novanta Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $158.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.11. Novanta has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $173.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $30,278.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,757,906.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $30,278.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,757,906.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.94, for a total transaction of $948,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,754 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,458.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,807. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Novanta by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 92,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 85.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

