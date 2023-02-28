Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.23 per share for the quarter.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$15.56 billion during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 36.51%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD stock opened at C$90.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$164.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$77.27 and a 52-week high of C$104.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$89.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$88.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TD. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$98.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$100.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total transaction of C$623,908.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,478,905.44. In related news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total value of C$3,765,847.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,432,241. Also, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total transaction of C$623,908.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,478,905.44. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

