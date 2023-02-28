agilon health (AGL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

agilon health Stock Up 0.2 %

AGL opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18. agilon health has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at agilon health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $90,794.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,365.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $90,794.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,365.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 20,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $409,900.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,168 shares of company stock worth $1,413,444 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in agilon health by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,605,000 after buying an additional 2,407,116 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in agilon health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,953,000 after buying an additional 1,834,890 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in agilon health by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,151,000 after buying an additional 1,536,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in agilon health by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,566,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,616,000 after buying an additional 1,480,319 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in agilon health in the 4th quarter worth about $22,149,000.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

