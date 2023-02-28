Nordstrom (JWN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Nordstrom Stock Performance
Shares of JWN stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.22. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.
Institutional Trading of Nordstrom
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

