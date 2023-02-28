Nordstrom (JWN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of JWN stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.22. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Nordstrom

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

