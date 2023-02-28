Cooper Companies (COO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Cooper Companies to post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2023 guidance at $12.30-$12.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $12.30-12.60 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.34). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cooper Companies to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO opened at $332.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $341.11 and a 200-day moving average of $310.46. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $430.67. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 117.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.10.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

See Also

