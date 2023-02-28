Snowflake (SNOW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Snowflake to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. On average, analysts expect Snowflake to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $154.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 0.76. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $274.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 407.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Snowflake to $196.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.10.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.