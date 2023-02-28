5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a report released on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst M. Glen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.
Separately, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.67.
5N Plus Trading Up 1.5 %
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.
Recommended Stories
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.