5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 5N Plus in a research note issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on 5N Plus from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, 5N Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.67.

VNP opened at C$2.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.36. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$1.03 and a one year high of C$3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$234.07 million, a P/E ratio of -46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.51.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

