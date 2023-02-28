Teleflex Incorporated Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.99 Per Share (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Teleflex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Teleflex’s current full-year earnings is $13.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.48 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $17.90 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $19.39 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.46.

Teleflex Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TFX stock opened at $238.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.99. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $356.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.71%.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

See Also

