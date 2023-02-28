Stantec Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Stantec in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Get Stantec alerts:

STN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$71.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.56.

Stantec Price Performance

Stantec Increases Dividend

TSE STN opened at C$79.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$53.12 and a 52 week high of C$83.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$65.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.83%.

About Stantec

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.