United Therapeutics Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $4.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for United Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.32 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $18.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

UTHR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.55.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $246.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $2,355,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,145,095.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $2,355,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,145,095.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.77, for a total transaction of $1,974,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $32,080.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,420 shares of company stock worth $52,271,649. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,974,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.