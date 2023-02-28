Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Univar Solutions Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Univar Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Univar Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Univar Solutions’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

UNVR opened at $34.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.23. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 333.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 57,069 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

