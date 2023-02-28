Stifel Firstegy Comments on Trican Well Service Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TCW. TD Securities upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.97.

TCW stock opened at C$3.35 on Monday. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$2.66 and a 1 year high of C$4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.52. The firm has a market cap of C$775.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

