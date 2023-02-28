Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Teekay Tankers Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $4.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teekay Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $11.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.98 EPS.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.54 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TNK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

TNK opened at $43.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.70. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $44.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $929,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $528,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth $412,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth $857,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

