Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Westlake Co. Boosted by KeyCorp (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Westlake in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Westlake’s current full-year earnings is $11.11 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westlake’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Westlake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

WLK stock opened at $120.72 on Monday. Westlake has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $141.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.35.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 0.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Westlake by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Westlake by 4.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Westlake by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

