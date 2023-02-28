USD Partners (USDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect USD Partners to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USD Partners Stock Down 2.3 %

USD Partners stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.21. USD Partners has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98.

USD Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USD Partners

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of USD Partners by 63.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 199,696 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in USD Partners by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 804,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 106,627 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in USD Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in USD Partners by 201.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in USD Partners by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 345,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded USD Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

