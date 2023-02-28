USD Partners (USDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect USD Partners to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
USD Partners Stock Down 2.3 %
USD Partners stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.21. USD Partners has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98.
USD Partners Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On USD Partners
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded USD Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
USD Partners Company Profile
USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.
