Brokers Issue Forecasts for Western Midstream Partners, LP’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note issued on Friday, February 24th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Western Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.50 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WES. Mizuho increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $26.25 on Monday. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 77.8% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 56,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

